Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $287.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 439,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

