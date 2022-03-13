Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($1.63). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,380%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 782,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,331. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.
In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 180.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 78,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter.
About TPI Composites (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.