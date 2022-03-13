Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($1.63). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,380%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 782,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,331. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 180.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 78,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

