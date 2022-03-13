Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

INSM stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 627,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,233. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

