Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.16. Yext shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 21,518 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

