Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

