Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. 1,177,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,190,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.