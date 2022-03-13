WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$201.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.14.

WSP Global stock opened at C$166.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.11. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last quarter.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

