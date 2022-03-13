Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 629 ($8.24) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.83). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 783.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 833.25.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

