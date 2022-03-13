WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,110,000 after buying an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 463,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 291,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 272,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 217,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,942. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

