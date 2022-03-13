Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,833 shares of company stock worth $822,452. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

