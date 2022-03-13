Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE WU opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Union by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

