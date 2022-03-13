Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of WES opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 980,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

