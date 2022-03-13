West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $268.42 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

