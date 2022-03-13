Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.94. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

