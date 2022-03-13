Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average is $206.75.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

