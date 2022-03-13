Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 8.6%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 16,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,728,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Weibo by 3,170.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 995,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Weibo by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

