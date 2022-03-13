Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

