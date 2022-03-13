Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.72.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

