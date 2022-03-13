Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,796 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

