Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,864.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,947.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,843.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,266.29 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

