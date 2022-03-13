Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $322.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

