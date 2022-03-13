Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 365,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Several research firms have commented on WRE. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

