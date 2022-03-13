Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 365,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.
