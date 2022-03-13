Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.44. 5,737,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

