Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

VNT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,715. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 181,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

