Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

