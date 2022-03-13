Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

VOD opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £32.19 billion and a PE ratio of -239.00. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

