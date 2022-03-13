VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

VMW traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. 1,375,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in VMware by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

