VITE Price Tops $0.0401 (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $20.14 million and $3.38 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047375 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,442,940 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

