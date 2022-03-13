Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

