Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.86.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.23. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,641 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after buying an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

