Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.