Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

