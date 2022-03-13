Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.