Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.