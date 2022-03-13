Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.