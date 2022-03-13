Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

