Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.