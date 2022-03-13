Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

