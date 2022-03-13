VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $70.18. 1,242,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

