VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 516,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

