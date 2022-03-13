Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:VAL opened at $48.31 on Friday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $50.81.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.