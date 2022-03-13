Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the February 13th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

USNZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.0289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

