UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Up 3.9%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 4,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

USER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

