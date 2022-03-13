US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

US Foods stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. 2,319,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

