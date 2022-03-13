Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,099. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $405.66 million, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

