Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,155. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

