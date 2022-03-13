United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.