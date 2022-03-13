United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $58.00 at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

UNFI stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

