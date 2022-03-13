UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.48) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.41) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

UNCRY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 293,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,983. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

