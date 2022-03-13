Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.83) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Umicore stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

